BETHALTO - Rotary Club of Bethalto will have a unique reverse trunk or treat on Friday, October 30, at the Civic Memorial High School Parking lot.

The reverse trunk or treat will go between 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Bethalto Rotary is asking for families to enter on School Street off Old Bethalto Road and exit onto West Corbin. Once in the parking lot open your trunk or hatch and have a container open for the vendors to put the trick or treat items into the vehicle.

Organizers are asking as you drive to each vendor, come to a complete stop and tell the vendor how many kids that are under 12 are in the vehicle, then proceed on.

There are around 30 vendors that will be participating that night. Bethalto Fire Department and Police Department will be on hand passing out candy.

