BETHALTO - Bethalto Rotary is pleased to announce its 3rd quarter Students of the Month for the 2013-2014 academic year.

From Civic Memorial High School, they selected Adelaide Ballard of Moro, daughter of Todd and Laura Ballard;

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

from Trimpe Middle School, Parker Calvin, son of Cassandra Payne and Timothy Calvin;

from Meadowbrook Intermediate, Sierra LaTempt of Bethalto, daughter of Steven and Nancy LaTempt;

Article continues after sponsor message

from Parkside Primary, Jocelyn Combes of Bethalto, daughter of Scott and Shanna Combes;

from Our Lady Queen of Peace, Johnna Harshbarger of Bethalto, daughter of John and Tammie Harshbarger;

and from Zion Lutheran School, Emily Fitzgerald of Alton, daughter of Michael and Julie Fitzgerald.

Congratulations to all the students honored this quarter!

More like this:

2 days ago - Riverbend Rotary Club Awards Two $3,000 Scholarships To Alton High Students

Sep 26, 2023 - Large Group Attends MELHS Field Day

Sep 26, 2023 - High School Student Kaylee Finazzo Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

Sep 26, 2023 - Narcotics Investigation Results in Arrests in Bethalto

Sep 29, 2023 - Fly-In Festival Taking Flight This Weekend

 