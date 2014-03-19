Listen to the story

BETHALTO - Bethalto Rotary is pleased to announce its 3rd quarter Students of the Month for the 2013-2014 academic year.

From Civic Memorial High School, they selected Adelaide Ballard of Moro, daughter of Todd and Laura Ballard;

from Trimpe Middle School, Parker Calvin, son of Cassandra Payne and Timothy Calvin;

from Meadowbrook Intermediate, Sierra LaTempt of Bethalto, daughter of Steven and Nancy LaTempt;

from Parkside Primary, Jocelyn Combes of Bethalto, daughter of Scott and Shanna Combes;

from Our Lady Queen of Peace, Johnna Harshbarger of Bethalto, daughter of John and Tammie Harshbarger;

and from Zion Lutheran School, Emily Fitzgerald of Alton, daughter of Michael and Julie Fitzgerald.

Congratulations to all the students honored this quarter!

