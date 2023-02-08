Bethalto Police Seeks Help Apprehending Thief of Bronze Headstone Vases From Cemetery Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

"Today we took a report of an absolutely despicable crime that we'd love to solve, and are seeking your help in doing so," Chief Dixon said. "In recent days an unknown subject(s) entered Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery and stole several bronze vases off headstones.

"These vases have little monetary value when scrapped, but will cost thousands to replace, and will sadden those families involved immensely when burdened with this pathetic act of selfishness. If you hear about or see anyone with vases like the one in the attached image, please message us here on Facebook and/or call us directly at 618-377-5266, ext. 1 and help us bring the offender(s) to justice."

Chief Dixon continued and said to the offender, who he said he knows will read this post at some point in the coming days: "I want you to know that we won't stop investigating this matter until such time as you are caught and sent to prison.

"If you haven't already smashed the vases and/or scrapped them out for pennies on the dollar my advice to you is to put them back and pray for forgiveness for this despicable act. If you'd prefer you can call me directly and I'll discuss with the owners' some alternative options to an arrest and the humiliation that goes along with that by turning them over to me. I can be reached at 618-377-5266 Ext. 7."

BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon put out a request today on social media to help solve the case of someone who stole several bronze headstone vases at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.