BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an individual observed in the Kutter Aljet subdivision near Erwin Plegge Boulevard at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The Bethalto Police said the individual was seen entering a vehicle and taking items.

"Detectives are currently in the process of locating and reviewing video footage that may aid in the investigation," the police added. "The department urges anyone with information that could help identify the subject to contact their office immediately."

The police continued and said: "We are working diligently to gather all available evidence. Community assistance is crucial in cases like these, and we encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward."

The police department has not released further details about the items taken or the vehicle involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266 if you have any information about the subject.

