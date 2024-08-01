BETHALTO – Bethalto Chief of Police Lamb announced that his department is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on southbound I-255 at the Airline Drive overpass on Wednesday evening, July 31, 2024.

Chief Lamb said the motorcycle lost control, resulting in both riders being thrown from the bike.

Despite the significant damage sustained by the motorcycle, no significant injuries appeared to be reported from the incident, Chief Lamb added.

Chief Lamb said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. As of now, no further details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

