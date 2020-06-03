

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department received some kudos for its officers working together to stock a large cooler with ice and bottled water throughout the day for those at the Bethalto Illinois Secretary of State Office.

Tuesday was the first day Illinois Secretary of State offices have been open for several weeks and the crowd at the Bethalto center was enormous.

One person thanked the Bethalto Police Department with a kind comment: "I just wanted to thank your officers for passing out water. She explained she had been in line for five hours waiting for her daughter to get her license. "We appreciate all you do!" she said.

"After seeing the line forming outside in the scorching heat at the Bethalto SOS office yesterday, my officers worked together to stock a large cooler with ice and bottled water throughout the day and will again today to give those waiting in the heat for hours some relief," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "We made a public service announcement giving suggestions to those who had to respond to the Secretary of State office that would help make the trip a little safer and convenient as well. This is just a small example of the kindness of local police in the Riverbend area.

Police Chief Dixon continued: "If you are planning on going to any of the Secretary of States Offices (DMV) today or in the near future, especially the one in Bethalto, please bring with you some water, a light chair, an umbrella or sunscreen, and a lot of patience as the line is outside and very long. Be aware also that many traffic-related offenses related to expired registration and licenses etc. are currently not being enforced, so you don't have to rush out today to get those issues taken care of."

