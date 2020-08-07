BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred Friday morning in the area around Terrace Street and Bartmer Drive in the village.

Bethalto Police are asking anyone in that area who has video surveillance or a ring cam to please check it between the times of 5:00 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. for two subjects on foot in the area.

They would like to identify and apprehend the subjects and your help is as always appreciated. Please call our dispatch center at 618-377-5266 if you have any information.

The caller stated that they saw two people walking in the area with backpacks after the car break-ins. Bethalto Police Department said they don't have a description of the suspects and are asking for the public's help.

As a reminder always remember to keep your car doors locked and to never leave valuables inside your vehicle overnight such as a wallet, purse, or firearm.

