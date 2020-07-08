BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police issued a warning on Wednesday about adults and children riding golf carts on streets within the village.

The operation of Golf Carts, ATV's, Go-Carts, and unlicensed dirt bike motorcycles on public roadways within the Village of Bethalto, and in most cases the State of Illinois is unlawful.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Those caught operating such motorized transportation on public roadways are eligible for citations and the towing of the Golf Cart, ATV, Go-Cart, or unlicensed dirt bike motorcycle," Bethalto Chief Mike Dixon said. "We are offering this courtesy notice in the hopes of deterring the behavior, so we may avoid having to issue citations."





More like this: