BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department issued a warning Friday about a potential North St. Louis County burglary/theft ring in the region earlier this week.

“The Bethalto Police Department is once again warning its residents about leaving valuables in their unlocked motor vehicles and the dangers this practice presents for not only the individual victim but our entire community,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. “As we have previously reported these suspects are dangerous, often armed, and will not hesitate to shoot vehicle owners when confronted. We all must work together to keep these subjects out of our community.”

Chief Dixon said residents can protect their property by following these simple rules:

Article continues after sponsor message

Lock your car doors.

Don’t leave valuables such as purses, wallets, currency, guns,

laptops in your vehicles.

Never leave your car keys in your vehicle.

Immediately report suspicious activity to the police as it is

occurring.

More like this: