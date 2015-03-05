On Tuesday, March 3rd, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a masked man walked into Domino’s Pizza at 147 East Bethalto Drive in Bethalto and demanded cash from the register.

No weapon was visible nor displayed, but a weapon was inferred by the employee(s). The employee(s) complied with the demands. The robber left on foot quickly with less than $100. No one was injured.

Cameras inside Dominos and at a neighboring business captured the event. The robber is a white male approximately 6’4” tall and about 180 pounds.

The man was wearing a dark stocking hat, gray fleece or sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark shoes. The robber’s face is covered by a cloth while in Dominos, but he removed that covering after he left the building. This was captured on the cameras of a neighboring business.

A K-9 track was attempted by Wood River Police, but was unsuccessful. Bethalto Chief of Police Gregory Smock encourages anyone with any information to contest those investigating the crime at the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266.

Still images are provided below from videos taken outside the Domino’s.