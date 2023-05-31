

BETHALTO - Through a diligent joint investigation that involved the FBI and the Bethalto Police Department, the Bethalto Police were successful in identifying possible suspects in the second attempted ATM theft.

Evidence collected during the investigation was presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, which successfully obtained an indictment in the case for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Larceny. Today the suspect indicted in connection with the event is in custody on the associated warrant and other unrelated matters in Livingston, LA. He is identified as:

Goldie L. Jones

Age: 28, of Houston, Texas.

"As you all know I like to keep our community updated on the department’s efforts, to both keep you apprised of what type of crime is occurring in the Village and to hold ourselves accountable for solving those crimes," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "For those of you who follow our page, you know our Village was targeted on two different occasions in the past few years by nationwide ATM theft rings. Fortunately, in both cases, officers arrived on the scene quickly and the suspects were only successful in damaging the ATMs.

"In our October 13, 2022, post we announced the arrest of a suspect in the first incident, and in this post, we are announcing the arrest of a suspect in the second attempted ATM theft, which occurred on March 18, 2022, at the Associated Bank."

Chief Dixon said he would like to personally commend those members of the Bethalto Police Department, the FBI, and the Southern District of Illinois United States Attorney Rachelle Crowe's Office who took part in this investigation.

"It is a true testament to what our region's law enforcement partners are capable of when they work together," he said. "It is important to remember and know that Mr. Jones is innocent of the charge noted in this post until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of a charge or a warrant/information is based solely upon probable cause and is not proof of guilt. The information in this post is being provided as a public record aimed at keeping our community informed of the offenses being reported and investigated within their community."

