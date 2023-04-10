BETHALTO - Bethalto Police today announced the following subjects were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class X Felony):

Joshua K. Morris

Male / Age 38

Wood River

Kenneth J. File

Male / Age 49

Dow

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto Police said the charges stem from a traffic stop that was conducted by a Bethalto Officer late Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, on Illinois Route 140 and Texas, for a registration-related offense. The stop led to the discovery of more than 15 but less than 100 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

The driver (File), and two passengers, one being Morris, were taken into custody in connection with the discovery. File and Morris were linked to the Methamphetamine through the investigation and held on probable cause at the Madison County Jail. The third occupant was released without charges.

Today the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office drafted the information and warrants on Morris and File. The Honorable Judge Jumper issued the warrants and information setting both subject’s bonds at $100,000.00 10 percent applies. Both Defendants remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Lieu of any further court or bonding procedures.

It is important to remember and know that both Mr. File and Mr. Morris are innocent of the charge(s) noted in this post until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of a charge(s) or a warrant/information are based solely upon probable cause and are not proof of guilt. The information in this post is being provided as a public record aimed at keeping our community informed of the offenses being reported and investigated within their community.

More like this:

Related Video: