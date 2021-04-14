BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon on Wednesday afternoon announced charges in the alleged vehicle hijacking that occurred at 10 p.m. on Monday on Circle Drive in Bethalto.

Chief Dixon announced that Kohl H. Bertels, a white male, date of birth 04-11-92, has been charged with Aggravated Hijacking. His bond has been set at $150,000.

"He is actively wanted and being sought by Bethalto Police Department," Chief Dixon said. "Anyone with information on his whereabouts my call 618-377-5266 or massage us on the Bethalto Police Department Facebook page."

Chief Dixon described what police say took place in the case:

"The victim said the man confronted her with a firearm and took her keys and fled the scene in the car on Monday night," Chief Dixon said. "The car was recovered shortly after in Meadowbrook."

