BETHALTO - Area firefighters battled terribly cold conditions for a garage fire that spread to a residence in the 300 block of St. Mary’s Place in Bethalto on Thursday afternoon around the 2 p.m. range.

Fire Departments from Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, Meadowbrook, Cottage Hills, Wood River and East Alton were called to the scene with the Madison County Emergency Management Unit and Bethalto Police.

The fire is still smoking around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, but appears under control.

No fire cause has yet to be determined.

The Madison County Emergency Management Unit is there, along with the rotation, to make sure firefighters stay safe in the freezing weather conditions.

