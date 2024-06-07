BETHALTO - During a work session for the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education, parents asked for more transparency from the Board.

The work session special meeting was scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024. The meeting comes after three resignations, including Barrett Dreist, Bethalto’s chief school business official. Board of Education members Jeff Whaley and Kory Stassi then resigned before a May 23 Board meeting, which was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

During the June 7 meeting, parents asked why the Board has not put out a statement about survey results and rumors that the Board was considering putting Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin on administrative leave. Todd Meiser, Board president, responded that they could not comment on personnel issues.

Article continues after sponsor message

“All that stuff that was leaked to the Alton Telegraph happened during executive session and shouldn’t have been leaked by who it was leaked by,” Meiser said.

Three Bethalto community members spoke and asked the Board to “explain” these rumors. They added that they felt an explanation was needed.

“You guys can feel that way, but we have to follow the law,” Meiser said.

The Board of Education then voted unanimously to go into executive session to discuss personnel and collective bargaining. Personnel discussions include “information regarding the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of a specific employee” and collective bargaining discussions include “collective negotiating matters between the Board and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.”

More like this: