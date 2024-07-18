BETHALTO - The Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education approved two new board members during their regular meeting on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Dana Aronin and Natalie McCoy were sworn in as the newest Board of Education members. Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin noted her excitement to work with Aronin and McCoy as well as the other new members of the central office staff.

“On behalf of Eagle Nation, I want to take this opportunity to welcome Dana and Natalie as our newest board members this evening,” Griffin said. “We appreciate your desire to volunteer in your community. You bring a wealth of knowledge, varied experiences in your professional life and expertise to your position, and we’re grateful to have you both serving the students and the staff of Eagle Nation.”

The addition of Aronin and McCoy to the Board comes after the resignations of Jeff Whaley and Kory Stassi in June. On June 17 and 18, the Board held two work sessions to review 21 applications for the school board seats.

As the meeting began on July 18, Board President Todd Meiser noted that the Board and the school district prioritize students’ education. He said that “the events of the spring were unexpected” and led to a review of the district’s internal policies and procedures. He added that they cannot comment on personnel matters but they will continue to strengthen the district’s culture.

“I just want to say a few words on the issues we’ve been dealing with in the headlines regarding personnel recently,” Meiser said. “Everything we do comes back to our district’s collective commitments, which include our mission, vision and goals. These aren’t just words to us. Our commitments all center on working as collaborative teams…We know that doing whatever it takes to provide students a high-quality education is a top priority and recognize that the culture of our staff is key to keeping that promise to our students.”

More information about the new board members will be released soon.

