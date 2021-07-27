GLEN CARBON - Authorities are attempting to acquire $1,351 from a Bethalto man who possessed 450 grams of illegal marijuana in his car.

Police discovered the money and drug after an officer spotted a car weaving back over the white line on the road at Illinois Route 157 and Old Keebler Road.

The driver, 23, at first gave the officer a false name but the officer checked the records and found out that the driver was wanted on a Bethalto warrant. The suspect then admitted his correct name.

The driver has not been charged. His name will be published once he is formally charged. The document was filed July 22, but it was not made public until Tuesday.

The suspect was facing a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle from Madison County and a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, filed in St. Clair County. Both of the prior charges were filed on April 12.

Details of the case were included in a document in support of taking possession of the money under a state law that allows authorities to take possession of assets believed connected to the drug trade.

The document claims the marijuana was found in close proximity to the suspect and that he had no visible means of support.

The suspect told an officer he has not worked since January and that he cuts grass and collects unemployment. The case was one of several filed in Circuit Court this week.

In other criminal filings:

EDWARDSVILLE - George Spiller, 58, of St. Louis, was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly possessed a handgun on Sunday after having been convicted of assault in Missouri. Bail was set at $25,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Doniven D. Spiller, 21, of the 400 block of Harvard Drive, Edwardsville, was charged Monday with felony theft.

He allegedly stole two cell phones with a total value of more than $500 on Monday. Bail was set at $25,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Michael A. Wright, 40, of Belleville, was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. Bail was set at $30,000.

