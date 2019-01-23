COLUMBIA, MO. - The University Missouri Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Bethalto student - Boston Perry - in his residence dorm room Tuesday, Jan. 22.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, Missouri University police officers responded to a call from Mark Twain Hall to assist medical personnel with an unconscious male who was not breathing. Officers arrived to find Boston Perry, a junior from Bethalto, Illinois, unresponsive in his room. Attempts to resuscitate Perry were not successful, the Missouri University Police Department said. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene; the cause of death has not been determined.

“As a father myself, I can only express my deepest condolences to Boston’s parents and family,” said Gary Ward, vice chancellor for operations. “Our thoughts are with them, his friends and classmates during this difficult time.”

Counseling has been provided to students and others who knew Perry, who was majoring in information technologies in the College of Engineering. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to contact the MU Counseling Center at 573-882-6601.

