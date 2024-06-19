BETHALTO - A jury trial date has been set for a Bethalto man facing several serious charges - including murder, attempted murder, animal cruelty, and more - stemming from February of 2023.

Jacob T. Kimbro Sr., 33, of Bethalto, faces the following charges: Murder (Class M Felony) Murder (Class M Felony) Murder (Class M Felony) Attempted Murder, 1st Degree (Class X Felony) Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm (Class X Felony) Possession of Stolen Firearm (Class 2 Felony) Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon (Class 3 Felony) Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (Class 4 Felony)

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, on Feb. 25, 2023, at about 1:28 p.m., the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a male subject who had been shot and a female subject who was killed in the 500 block of Young Lane in Shipman.

The deceased woman was later identified as Theresa Kimbro. A deceased dog was also found at the scene.

Kimbro also had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest in connection to the attempted murder of another man, John D. Sullivan, according to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office got involved with the investigation following a report of “a suicidal man with a handgun" in Cottage Hills. After an intense standoff, Kimbro was detained and booked into the Macoupin County Jail, where he has remained in custody since.

The case has gone through the court system for more than a year, including several pretrial hearings, attorney changes, and more, according to Macoupin County court records. Kimbro’s final two pretrial hearing are set for Aug. 21 and Sept. 26, 2024, with his jury trial set for Oct. 21, 2024.

