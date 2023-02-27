CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County State's Attorney and Sheriff's Office announced today that a Bethalto man - Jacob T. Kimbro, Sr. - has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a report that a male subject had been shot and a female possibly killed in Shipman at around 1:28 p.m. this past Saturday. A deceased woman was identified at the address in the 500 block of Young Lane in Shipman as Theresa Kimbro. Also, a dog was found deceased and Kimbro was also wanted in the attempted murder of another man, John D. Sullivan, the sheriff's office said.

Madison County Sheriff's Office also joined the investigation when it was reported there was "a suicidal man with a handgun," at a location in Cottage Hills, the sheriff's office said. After an intense standoff, the man was detained and taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Kimbro's bond was set at $2.5 million and as of today, he is still in custody.

