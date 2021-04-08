BETHALTO - James Pugh was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with a class one felony for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine:

JAMES J. PUGH

AGE 33

100 BLOCK OF SUNSET

Article continues after sponsor message

BETHALTO, IL. 62010

The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by a Bethalto Officer on Illinois Route 140, Wednesday afternoon. During the stop, the officer located and seized more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia. Pugh, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail.

The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin set Pugh’s bond at $50,000 on this new charge. Pugh was out on bond at the time of this offense for a previous felony methamphetamine-related charge.

The bond on that previous charge was revoked in response to this new charge.

More like this: