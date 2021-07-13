ALTON - A Bethalto man with a long criminal record has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly committing two acts of sexual penetration with a female, 16.

He was also charged with resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to property as a result of an arrest on Friday. He was charged on Monday.

Michael S. Selhime, 27, of the 400 block of Green Street, Bethalto, is accused of two acts of digital penetration with the girl between May 2020 and July 2020. His bail was set at $100,000 on the sex charges. He could be sentenced to up to seven years on those charges.

He was also accused of causing an injury to an officer as he was resisting the officer’s attempt to take a sharp object from the suspect.

A charging document claims he also damaged a toilet paper holder at the Alton city jail. Bail on the resisting and criminal damage charges was set at $50,000. He could be sentenced to between one and three years on the resisting and criminal damage charges.

A judge signed an order to keep the defendant away from the victim.

Selhime has been convicted of residential burglary for which he was sentenced to 4 years in the department of corrections. He has also been previously charged with forgery and aggravated domestic battery but those charges have been dismissed. He has been convinced of misdemeanor driving under the influence for which was sentenced to one year of court supervision. He has also been charged with 4 other misdemeanors which have been dismissed.

Article continues after sponsor message

In other felony charges filed recently:

ALTON - Brad E. Malone, 37, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

He allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol on Friday after his license was revoked on Sept. 13, 2004, as a result of driving under the influence conviction. His bail was set at $50,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Benjamin I. Crumbbacker, 28, of the 600 block of Montclaire Avenue, Edwardsville, was charged Monday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of alprazolam on Saturday. Bail was set at $20,000.

GLEN CARBON - Anthony M. Luster, 66, of the 100 block of West 15th Street, Alton, was charged with felony retail theft and obstructing justice.

He allegedly took a television from the Walmart, 400 Junction Drive, on Friday. The item is valued at more than $300, which makes the crime a class 3 felony, punishable by a prison term of between two and five years.

He is also accused of obstructing just for allegedly giving a police officer a false identity. Bail was set at $30,000. He could be sentenced to between one and three years on the obstructing charge.

More like this: