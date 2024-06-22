BETHALTO - A Bethalto man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly stabbing his roommate and puncturing one of their lungs.

Brian A. Bland, 25, of Bethalto, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. On June 2, 2024, Bland allegedly stabbed an individual in the back with a knife, causing a punctured lung.

A petition filed to deny Bland’s pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Officers responded to a report of a stabbing. Victim reported that he was stabbed by his roommate and identified the assailant as [Bland],” the petition states. “He was taken to SLU Hospital for live-saving treatment. EMTs reported he suffered a punctured lung from a wound to the back.”

A witness at the scene told authorities an altercation occurred when the victim tried to fight Bland. The same witness later transported the victim for medical treatment after Bland reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed them.

When asked if he felt threatened by the victim, Bland reportedly “gave no indication of fearing for his life which would give rise to an objectively reasonable use of deadly force.”

A Detention Order was later filed granting the state’s petition to keep Bland detained, adding that he was “not to be at [the] residence where [the] stabbing occurred,” and was not to be in contact with one of the individuals present during the stabbing.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Bland, who was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

