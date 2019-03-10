Article continues after sponsor message

BETHALTO – Caleb Slaten, the owner of Heartland Lawncare in Bethalto, just happened to be driving to McDonald’s to get breakfast Thursday when close by he saw a car completely engulfed in flames. As Slaten arrived, the Bethalto Fire Department was quickly on the scene and extinguished the burning car.

Slaten captured the car erupted in flames on video, then posted it on Facebook. The Bethalto Police Department blocked both sides of the road around the car fire for the safety of others. Thankfully, no one was inside the vehicle during the inferno. Slaten said as of Saturday night the video had more than 60,000 views on Facebook.

“I have never seen a car on fire like that one,” Slaten, who also was a football and baseball player for Civic Memorial, said. Slaten has had his very successful business Heartland Lawncare for a decade. He said his specialty is mowing and lawn maintenance.

More like this: