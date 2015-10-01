BETHALTO - Anyone wishing to get their adrenaline pumping is welcomed to celebrate the return of the Bethalto Jaycees Haunted House.

Located behind the Walgreens in Bethalto, the haunted house, curated by the Bethalto Jaycees, will scare the socks off its attendees every weekend in October, beginning this Friday at 7 p.m.

After most of their scary props and decorations were stolen by unidentified thieves, the Bethalto Jaycees are excited to bring the haunted house back to its former glory with all-new items, handmade decorations and borrowed props that are sure to spook guests of all ages.

The Bethalto Jaycees got extremely fortunate with their location, which is owned by the St. Louis Regional Airport. As soon as the building was secured, the hard work of building a haunted house began.

“It did not give us much time,” Rachel Roose, Community Development Chair at the Bethalto Jaycees said, “The other Jaycees members were very excited and got the building cleaned out and set up in just three weeks.”

Roose also stated that it took around six Jaycees members and friends working just about every night to decorate the haunted house.

For the cost of $10, attendees of all ages are welcomed to endure quite a fright from 7 p.m. until Midnight every Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, the haunted house is open until 10 p.m.

In a special event that is almost unheard of in the haunted house circuit, there will be a special matinee viewing of the haunted house for children seven and under between Noon and 3 p.m. on Halloween. This opportunity allows for the kids to meet the monsters and experience the haunted house with the lights on. The price of this not-too-scary event is $5 per person.

Although the haunted house may cause quite a fright for its visitors, it is all for a good cause. In their largest fundraiser of the year, all proceeds of the haunted house will go to produce and distribute food baskets for families in need during the holiday season.

The Bethalto Jaycees works within the community to provide free school supplies and haircuts for children returning to area schools in the fall with their annual Back 2 School Bash. The organization also sells pretzels at the annual Christmas Walk in Bethalto.

Roose would like to extend her and the Bethalto Jaycees graditude to the St. Louis Regional Airport. The group is extremely grateful for letting them use one of their properties to make this year’s haunted house possible.

“We look forward to working with them on future events and projects.”

Like the Bethalto Jaycees on Facebook for updates regarding all of their events and fundraisers. For any other questions, email them at bethaltojayceescomdev@gmail.com.

