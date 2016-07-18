BETHALTO - The Jaycees are very excited to announce that we will be hosting the second annual School supplies drive and Back to School Bash.

This event is for all registered students in Bethalto School District. We are wanting to give the students a positive start for the next school year.

We are asking local businesses and churches to help sponsor this event. We are doing this in hopes of every registered child will receive most of their supplies to start school in the fall of 2016. The registered students only will receive dinner, hair cuts, their school supplies and other vendors will be there, look for listed vendors in the confirmation letter.

Please fill out the form below and send it back to your child's school before April 15th.

Our Back to School Bash is scheduled at Bethalto Park on July 23rd from 6pm-10 pm. We ask that you stay with your child during the whole event (No late forms without confirmation will be accepted after April 29th)

We need to give all vendors and churches a head count as soon as possible. Please return to teacher/school.

K-5th -followed off the school supplies list given and back pack

Bethalto Jaycees are not responsible for lost registrations, if lost then will have to wait until after the event to get supplies.





