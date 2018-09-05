BETHALTO – The 99th Bethalto Homecoming was again a success with no crowd issues and “everyone seemed to have a good time” during the three-day Labor Day weekend event, Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said today.

“The homecoming always has a lot of variety both with food and rides,” Winslow said. “The crowd was well-behaved and for the most part, no complaints.”

Winslow said next year will be the 100th anniversary of the Bethalto Homecoming and he sees it as being “very special.”

“We are hoping to look back at the beginnings of the homecoming next year,” he said. “The Bethalto Homecoming started with the whole idea of welcoming the boys back from Europe after World War I. We are going to do a rededication and plant trees in the park for each of the men who, unfortunately, did not return from service. The trees will be attributed to them and that will be a big part of next year’s homecoming.”

