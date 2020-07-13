BETHALTO - The 2020 Bethalto Homecoming has been canceled because of COVID-19 Pandemic concerns.

The Bethalto Homecoming's consecutive streak will now end at 100 straight years because of the pandemic. This would have been the 101st anniversary of the event.

Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow made the following statement about the homecoming cancellation: "Our current Phase IV of the COVID recovery limits gatherings to 50 people. By Executive Order, Fairs, Festivals, and other large public events are prohibited until we reach Phase V of the recovery. This prohibits us from allowing large events until that time. Unfortunately, there is no date targeted for Phase V, that status is dependent on the availability of a vaccine or a sustained period of time with no new cases."

Winslow closed his statement by saying "We are saddened that the annual Bethalto Homecoming will not be able to be held this year and we are concerned that other events later this year may also fall victim to the COVID 19."

