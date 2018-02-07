BETHALTO - The Bethalto Hit-N-Run at 515 N. Bellwood Drive gas pumps are up and going after a period of renovation in January.

A new tank was installed in January and one of the co-owners Dwight Fowler said he is excited to see people pumping gas again.

There are multiple Hit-N-Run stores in the region.

“Everybody is enthused about coming back in Bethalto and it is exciting to be back up and running,” Fowler said. “We did the work at the slowest time of the year.”

