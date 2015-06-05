CLICK HERE to view photos from the Godfrey-Bethalto SWIBL game

Thursday, June 4, was a night to remember for the Bethalto Eagles, as they swept the Godfrey Bandits 9-0 at the Lewis and Clark Ball Fields in Glazebrook Park.

The 14U division of the Eagles, led by head coach Marc Vaughn, added another win to their record, which made them 5-2-1 for the season. This solidified their spot as sixth in the division standings in the Southwest Illinois Baseball League.

Head coach Ryan Mouser looked on from the third base coach's box to give direction to his team, and provided motivation even as they

fell to the Eagles. Although the Bandits struggled offensively, the Bandit's assistant coach Steve Shaw was extremely proud of how his young men played Thursday night.

“They could play better, but they’re 14-year-olds, you know?” Shaw said.

Shaw said that 2015 is the first season that the Bandits participated in SWIBL. Both of the team’s division is comprised of 14 year old A and AA players. Overall, there are 17 teams playing in the 14U division this year.

Godfrey Bandits’ lineup goes as follows:

5 – Mouser

12 - Franklin

34 - Cox

29 - Robeen

23 - Lemons

7 - Miller

55 - King

3- Knight

2- Minor

Bethalto Eagles' lineup goes

as follows:

35 – Vaughn

24 – Jones

5 - Pierce

7- Hannaford

22 - Hamann

44 - Coleman

3 - Klocke

23 - Lesemann

39 - Hausman

22 - Powell

