BETHALTO - Bethalto's annual fireworks display has been rescheduled Sunday night.

Organizers moved the event to Monday evening at 9 p.m. instead of Sunday evening due to a line of strong thunderstorms in the region earlier that evening. Organizers called the event, which had more than 3,000 saying they were going on Facebook around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Monday's event will feature only fireworks, and will not be accompanied by the usual fair-like atmosphere of the weekend event.

