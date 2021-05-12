BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department has named Brian Buhs as the new fire chief.

Buhs was the previous deputy fire chief. Also, Dan Bartels was promoted from assistant chief to deputy chief, and Jeremiah Grant was promoted from firefighter to assistant chief. Buhs took over for James Schulte who retired after 10 years with the Bethalto Fire Department and 20 years of service altogether.

Buhs started in the fire service in 1998 with the City of Clinton Fire Department. Brian moved to Bethalto in 2005 and joined the fire department. His family moved to Coal City in 2010 and Brian joined Braceville Fire Department where he obtained the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. Buhs moved back to the area in 2013 and Brian re-joined the Bethalto Fire Department. He also serves as an EMT Basic through the state of Illinois. Brian’s interests include hunting and fishing.

Bartels is a lifelong resident of Bethalto. He has worked his way through the ranks beginning as a probationary firefighter, engineer, captain, assistant chief, and currently deputy chief. Dan began his career with the BFD in 2011. Currently, he works full-time at the Madison County Sheriff’s office as a 911 telecommunicator. He obtained his paramedic license through SWIC in 2017, and his Firefighter II through in-house fire department training. Dan enjoys watching the Blues and protecting the community he has lived in his entire life.

Grant started his career in August of 2001 as an East Alton Paid on Call firefighter. He then went to Lafayette County Fire Department in Mississippi where he worked his way through the rank to captain. He then moved back to Bethalto where he joined the fire department in April of 2020.

Grant works at the St. Louis Regional Airport as a firefighter. He has several qualifications he has fire instructor 1, firefighter 2, ARF certified, safety officer, traffic incident management, technical rescue, HAZMAT awareness, and EMT.

