BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department members, First Baptist Church of Bethalto, and citizens on Wednesday morning performed a heartfelt act of kindness for the late South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner. The fire department and church erected banners going along the funeral procession route set for Saturday from the Roxana Church of the Nazarene to Wanda Cemetery.

The banners will have a great impact and are all handmade. The Bethalto Fire Department thanked the church and citizens who came out and helped put the banners on the telephone poles.

The funeral service for Todd Werner will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene Theater located at 500 North Central Street in Roxana. Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. on Friday with an emergency responder walk-through at 7 p.m. Friday. The burial will be at Wanda Cemetery, located at 915 Indiana Avenue, South Roxana.

Werner recently suffered a massive heart attack and died while visiting his mother in Wood River.

