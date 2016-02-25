BETHALTO - Many years ago, a group of Bethalto parents decided they needed to help financially support the various fine arts programs at their local school district much like the athletic programs had a support group.

From that decision, a group called the Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters was formed to do just that. An auction was the means designed to go forward with the fundraising and it is still happening. The yearly Fine Arts Boosters Auction is being held at Civic Memorial High School on March 5, 2016. The event will be held in the commons area and will include a catered dinner by Geno’s 140 Club, silent auction, basket auction and live auction. The doors will open at 5:00 pm.

The high school choir and band students will provide entertainment with dinner music performed by former CMHS graduate Grant Tracey and his jazz combination group.

Each year, the auction provides a wide range of products and services for sale including items like St. Louis Cardinals tickets, Fox Theater performances, vacations. various certificates among hundreds of other things. Themed baskets are a big part of the auction as well. Many small and large donations go together to create an additional funding stream for the fine arts students.

The ticket cost is only $20 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance. Make a reservation for a table with your family and friends. Tables will seat from four to twenty persons depending on your need. Reservations are done on a first come, first serve basis.

The Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters is a non-profit organization with the auction as the major source of additional funding for the programs. Since 1998, they have contributed nearly $340,000 to the various programs within the district, including a variety of supplemental and primary funding for music equipment and instruments, field trip funding, along with sound equipment, drama and musical support and art equipment and supplies. They also have established various scholarship funds for elementary and secondary students for camps and workshops. The organization also dedicates a scholarship fund to support CMHS graduates who choose to further their education in the arts at the collegiate level.

The auction date is quickly approaching. For more ticket information, questions or donations, contact Don or Kathy Clark at 618-377-8000 or Brenda Woelfel at 377-7230, ext. 280 at Civic Memorial High School or Michele Myers at 618-304-2302. Join us for a fun evening supporting the students of the Bethalto School District.

