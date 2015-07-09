The Dairy Queen in Bethalto marked ts 14th anniversary Thursday with several in-house specials.

Throughout the day today, owners Jim and Brenda Cox offered half price deals on novelty items such as Dilly Bars, Buster Bars and box treats in the case and the big deal is half-price Blizzards.

Brenda Cox said owning the Dairy Queen all these years has been great and she and her husband would do it again if given the choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have a lot of great friends and members of our staff in Bethalto,” she said.

Each week, the Bethalto Dairy Queen offers specials on Facebook and does a drawing for a $25 gift card.

Six months out of the year, the Dairy Queen works with schools, non-profits and the Children’s Miracle Network in fund-raisers.

“We are very well known for our work in the community,” Brenda said.

Brenda said Thursday was a special day to mark the 14th year of their ownership and in November there is another celebration planned for the Bethalto DQ’s 20th year overall anniversary.

“We had no background in the industry and through the years we have made a lot of friends with other franchisees of Dairy Queen and people in the community,” she said. “Today is a way of giving back to our community. Our customers are the reason we are here. Some customers come back as much as three times a week. We appreciate all our customers so much.”

More like this: