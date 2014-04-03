Village of Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow invites the public to call the Village Hall to reserve a space to sell your extra stuff at the Community Yard Sale being held at Bethalto’s Central Park.

On Saturday April 12, from 8:00am to 12:00pm, Central Park (behind Village Hall) will turn into a community yard sale!

The Village is offering 15x15 foot space to individuals who wish to sell their stuff – there is no charge, but reservations are required – call 618-377-8051.

In addition, Saturday April 12 is also Electronic Recycling Day! From 9:00am to 1:00pm, bring your electronics for no-charge disposal.

Any leftover yard sale items can be left at the park for Village provided clean-up on Monday.

Call 618-377-8051 for information or to reserve space.

