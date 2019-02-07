BETHALTO - E-cigarettes and vaping have become increasingly popular with high school students and Bethalto School District 8 has addressed the issue with some new policies.

"As a school district we are concerned about the unknowns regarding e-cigarettes and vaping," the district said in a statement. "As educators of youth, we recognize that they are not always able to make the best long-term decisions regarding the use of products that may be harmful to their bodies. This is not an issue that we face alone, this is an issue that is being faced across the nation.

"We reached out to the Village of Bethalto for support in helping our youth understand the potential negative significance of using these products. The Surgeon General of the United States has warned that youth vaping is an epidemic. We agree with the Surgeon General in that we need to protect our young people from all forms of tobacco products.

"We encourage our students, parents, and community as a whole to educate themselves about the potential significant negative consequences of using these products."

In a video message School Resource Officer Brock Cato said Bethalto School District 8 has issued a warning to parents and children that children will be fined and sentenced to community service if they are caught with e-cigarettes on school property.

Cato said in the video the punishment for being found with an e-cig on the Bethalto grounds is a $50 fine the first time and 24 hours of community service, $75 and 50 hours for the second occurrence and $200 and 50 for a third offense.

