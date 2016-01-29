 Monday, Feb. 1, is the 1A Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association All-Star Game at 7:15 p.m. Bethalto players selected for the game are Jayden Kahl, Joseph Watson, Anthony Russo, Kirklyn Hansen, Gage Wendle, Justin Meyer, Justin Wendle, Alec Hilliard, Jacoby Robinson, and Konnar Loewen.

Thursday night the Bethalto Eagles clinched their 1A class Division in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. The Bethalto Eagles ended their season 12-9 with second place going to the Alton Redbirds with a record of 10-11.

Konnar Loewen scored four out of the six goals to win 6-4. Joseph Watson scored two goals followed up with assists throughout the game from Jacoby Robinson, Justin Wendle, and Anthony Russo.

 