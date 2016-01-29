Bethalto clinches division, prepares for All-Star game
Thursday night the Bethalto Eagles clinched their 1A class Division in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. The Bethalto Eagles ended their season 12-9 with second place going to the Alton Redbirds with a record of 10-11.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Konnar Loewen scored four out of the six goals to win 6-4. Joseph Watson scored two goals followed up with assists throughout the game from Jacoby Robinson, Justin Wendle, and Anthony Russo.