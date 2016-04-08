BETHALTO - Due to the amount of water Bethalto Sports Complex fields took on Thursday night and the anticipated hard freeze and forecast for Sunday, we have decided to postpone our MLB Pitch-Hit-Run competition, Jeff Allsman, a spokesperson for the Village of Bethalto, said tonight.

"We have a 60 percent chance for rain Sunday daytime and 100 percent chance later on," Allsman said. "The temperature is forecast for a high only near 50, the hard freeze won't allow the current dampness to dry and the rain Sunday would eliminate all possibility of holding the event.

"It's projecting to be just too cold and wet to attempt this event Sunday. Don't let this dampen your spirits, we will reschedule in the shortest time possible."

