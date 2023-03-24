Listen to the story

ROXANA - The DeWerff sisters had a big weekend recently for the Bethalto Bulls at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation Girls State Championships.

Adleigh DeWerff took second place and Abbrey DeWerff was fourth place.

Adleigh is 12 years old and Abbrey is 15.

Carlina Mcgaughey was third place, Elise Slaten placed fourth and Bailey Flanagan was fifth place.

“We are so proud of these girls and excited to continue to build our girls program,” a spokesperson for the Bethalto Bulls said.