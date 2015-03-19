Over the last couple of years, Bethalto’s improved sports facilities have become increasingly popular and garnered significant attention from regional and national tournament planners.

“Our tournament schedule has grown year-over-year and this year’s schedule includes weekend tournaments of varying sizes throughout the summer.” said Jeff Allsman, Assistant to the Mayor.

The benefits to Bethalto and the area will be significant as each tournament will draw a significant number of athletes, support personnel, fans.

Anticipating the influx of players and fans, Mayor Alan Winslow hopes that, by releasing the list of tournaments early, both Bethalto and area businesses will be ready when demand for food, fuel and accommodations jump between Thursday and Sunday of tournament weekends.

With only 5 weekends between April 18 and August 9 that don’t have a tournament booked, the Bethalto Sports Complex will provide near non-stop entertainment throughout the summer of 2015.

Bethalto Sports Complex Tournament Schedule

April 18-19 (Game Day USA - St. Louis Rumble for the Rings)

April 24-26 (Black Widows Softball Tournament)

May 1-3 (Bethalto Eagles Tournament)

May 22-24 (Black Widows Tournament)

May 29-31 (Game Day USA - St. Louis Super Regional)

June 4-7 (Premiere Baseball - Field of Dreams Classic)

June 4-7 (Premiere Baseball - Metro-East Nationals Showcase)

June 12-14 (Game 7 - Baseball Player's Association Bi-State Championship)

June 19-21 (Game 7 - Super Summer Regional)

June 26-28 (USSSTA State Tournament)

July 3-5 (Game Day USA - St. Louis Firecracker Classic)

July 6-12 (Southwest Illinois Baseball League End of Season Tournament)

July 24-26 (Game 7 - TBA)

Aug 8-9 (Game Day USA - All-Star Weekend Invitational)

