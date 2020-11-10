ALTON - Alton Police is working with Bethalto Police on a missing person case reported to Bethalto Police at 11:46 p.m. Monday. The man reported missing was Edward J. Mahoney, 27, of Bethalto.

The family of the man reported Edward was missing and they were concerned for his safety and welfare, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed the Alton Police were assisting the Bethalto Police Department in the missing person case.

Chief Dixon said they received information during the investigation that led Alton officers to the Clark Bridge where Mr. Mahoney was driving and had abandoned his vehicle.

“We are working closely with Alton officials looking at possibilities,” Dixon said. “We are not ruling out Mr. Mahoney may have jumped off the bridge, but it is unknown at this time. We are working with the Alton Fire Department and other officials to eliminate that as a possibility.”

More like this:

Related Video: