BETHALTO - A 5-year-old Bethalto child drowned Saturday, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported Monday.

Nonn said that an investigation continues into the drowning death of the child, identified as Chance M. Shewmake, 5, of Bethalto.

The child was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m., Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Department in Alton, after being transported from a Bethalto-area home.

An autopsy conducted today failed to indicate any overt sign of trauma and the preliminary cause of death appears to be that of drowning. Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs, remains incomplete at this time.

The Bethalto Police Department received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017, from the youth’s mother after she was unable to determine his whereabouts. Responding officers searched the property and the youth was subsequently located, submerged in a pool in the back yard of the home. Efforts to resuscitate were initiated and continued by the Bethalto Fire Department and paramedics with Alton Memorial Ambulance Service who transported him to the hospital.

Members with the Southern Illinois Child Death Task force were activated and assisted the Bethalto Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Funeral services will be under the care of Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

