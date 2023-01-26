EDWARDSVILLE - Beth K. Flowers, Shareholder and Vice President of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., was appointed to the board of directors for Hospice of Southern Illinois, effective January 1, 2023.

Hospice of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit, community-based hospice that offers Southern Illinois and St. Louis Metro-East communities a range of services for people of all ages at the end of life. The organization’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness.

Beth focuses her practice in estate planning, real estate law and business law. Beth practices principally in the areas of death and disability planning (wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and estate and gift taxes) probate administration, real estate matters and business entity formation.

To learn more about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit: https://hospice.org/.

