Beth Johnson named AMH employee of the month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Beth Johnson, center holding plaque, of the Medical Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital’s June Employee of the Month. Beth has been an excellent unit clerk and patient care tech for several years. Her co-workers say that “Beth not only does her own job well, but will assist others with their jobs at the drop of a hat. Beth is complimented by the staff for triaging calls and saving steps for the nurses and techs on the floor when she can. She does an excellent job training new staff and is always willing to share her knowledge when needed. Beth is a vital member of the MCU team and is very deserving of the Employee of the Month Award.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip