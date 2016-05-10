ALTON - The Alton Wood River City Council of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated it’s 85th anniversary of the founding of their sorority April 28th at Tony’s Restaurant in Alton.

The evening included honoring years of membership. This included Shirley Tovo, sixty-five years, Earlene Miller, fifty-five years, Susan Cotter, fifty years, Georgia Maneke, forty-five years and twenty-five years, Betty Crepps and Pat Little.

Also, the highest degree of Beta Sigma Phi, Torchbearer, was given to Joyce Baker, Linda Crabtree, Susan Cotter, Toni Eichorn, Susan Hendrickson and Caroline Speidel.

The honor of “ Women of the Year” was given to Toni Eichorn, Rexie Eaker and Mary Powell.

Beta Sigma Phi is a social, cultural and service organization known around the world as “The Friendship Organization.” Some of the local charities that have been supported in the past are Salvation Army, Crisis Food Center, MS Walk, Oasis and Ronald McDonald House.

For more information on Beta Sigma Phi go to www.betasigmaphi.org.

