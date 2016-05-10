Sitting, left to right--Shirley Tovo, 65 years, Betty Crepps, 25 years, Standing left to right--Earlene Miller, 55 years, Susan Cotter, 50 years, Georgia Maneke, 45 years, Pat Little, 25 years.

ALTON - The Alton Wood River City Council of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated it’s 85th anniversary of the founding of their sorority April 28th at Tony’s Restaurant in Alton. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The evening included honoring years of membership.  This included Shirley Tovo, sixty-five years, Earlene Miller, fifty-five years, Susan Cotter, fifty years, Georgia Maneke, forty-five years and twenty-five years, Betty Crepps and Pat Little. 

Also, the highest degree of Beta Sigma Phi, Torchbearer, was given to Joyce Baker, Linda Crabtree, Susan Cotter, Toni Eichorn, Susan Hendrickson and Caroline Speidel. 

Article continues after sponsor message

The honor of “ Women of the Year” was given to Toni Eichorn, Rexie Eaker and Mary Powell.

Beta Sigma Phi is a social, cultural and service organization known around the world as “The Friendship Organization.”  Some of the local charities that have been supported in the past are Salvation Army, Crisis Food Center, MS Walk, Oasis and Ronald McDonald House.

For more information on Beta Sigma Phi go to www.betasigmaphi.org.

 

More like this:

Mar 23, 2024 - Edwardsville's Jessica Glenn Is Lady Of Honor and Devotion: 2024 Queen Also Crowned at Missouri S&T

May 28, 2024 - L&C Remembers Two Retired Business Faculty for their Lasting Impacts

6 days ago - Alton Municipal Band Concerts To Feature Well-Known Area Vocalist

May 30, 2024 - Thorne Lumber Joins R.P. Lumber, Expanding To 87 Locations

May 26, 2023 - Opinion: United We Stand: The Fierce Urgency Of Now

 