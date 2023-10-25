SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement are reminding the public that impaired driving can lead to frightening consequences this Halloween. The message is simple – don’t be scared to “Drive Sober” and “If you “Drive High, you’ll get a DUI.”

“Don’t let this Halloween turn into a nightmare. If someone has been drinking, using cannabis or any other impairing substance, don’t let them trick you into letting them drive,” said IDOT Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia. “Thinking ahead is your responsibility and means you’ll avoid a costly DUI that will take away your driving privilege – and save lives.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As of Oct. 16, 991 people have died on Illinois roads, according to IDOT provisional data –12 fewer than on the same date a year ago. However, while crash fatalities are lower than this time last year, they are significantly higher than they were in 2020 and previous years.

“Looking to have a fang-tastic Halloween? ISP reminds you that if you drive while under the influence, you could end up spending your night in jail, the hospital or even the morgue,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Christopher Owen. “No tricks. Dangerous driving will not be tolerated.”

Before donning your costume, plan for a safe way home. Other important tips:

If you are impaired, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service or mass transit.

Promptly report impaired drivers by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle buckles their seat belt. Every time. It’s the law and your best defense in a crash.

Law enforcement will use federal funds distributed by IDOT to carry out the statewide campaign, which runs through Oct. 31. The effort coincides with IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” radio, digital and TV campaign that reminds motorists of the consequences of impaired driving as well as distracted driving, work zone safety, pedestrian safety, motorcycle awareness and occupant safety. Visit www.itsnotagameillinois.com for more information.

More like this: