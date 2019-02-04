SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - An exciting new Wellness Center expansion to Senior Services Plus was celebrated Monday. An open house welcomed the community to check out all of the offerings at Senior Services Plus and of course, their brand new workout center.

The SSP Wellness Center is truly a modern workout center with tall ceilings and windows and an open sleek design. Offered inside is a wide variety of equipment, a walking track, and rooms for boxing and other classes. Even during the grand opening celebration, members were already taking advantage of the equipment and boxing classes. The wellness center has only been open for about week though it already had a great showing of members. During the celebration the public was welcomed to check out the new addition and ask questions, a ribbon cutting ceremony was also held during the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Cindy K. Manjounes, SSP Board President, provided the opening remarks on Monday afternoon at the official ribbon cutting.

“This has taken seven or eight years to come to fruition,” she said. “I just wanted to say thank you to the staff who worked so hard and the generous donors of the community for the facility. We hope you will take full advantage of the facility.”

SSP CEO John Becker beamed with pride at the event. He said Monday was the culmination of a nine-year project and now Alton has a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility like no other center in the Midwest.

“I wanted to thank my good friend, Zeke Jabusch, for his work. We would not have had a capital campaign without Zeke. He believed in the project as board chair for 10 years and never gave up.

“I am very appreciative of all of your support and I hope you will continue to support the agency in the same manner.”

Alton attorney John Simmons and his wife, Jayne, were on hand for the ceremony, and Becker saluted them and the Simmons firm’s major donation for the project. Becker also thanked other major donors and the architects involved in the process.

Richard Mark, Ameren Illinois CEO, spoke at the event and talked about the company’s exciting partnership with SSP. He said that work started in 2012 to bring in more energy efficient products to the center and thanks to the Future Energy Jobs Act that was expanded.

“We are so excited that the Wellness Center is now open to the public. Anyone 16 and up can purchase a membership here. Along with the exercise equipment, we’re offering over 50 group fitness classes a week that come with the membership. People can also sign up for personal training, nutrition counseling, massage therapy, and other services at additional costs.” said Debbie Frakes, Marketing Coordinator for Senior Services Plus.

Senior Services Plus are a non-profit 501 C-3 United Way agency. Their goal is to offer programs and services that encourage independent living to older adults. They offer transportation services, non-medical in-home care, Meals on Wheels, Foster Grandparent program, travel programs, many events and activities and much more. Although, a wide array of programs and services are offered for all ages, including dance classes at Jennifer Bishop’s School of Dance and 16+ programs at the Wellness Center. Also on location is the School House Grill Cafe, open to the public. Senior Services Plus are located at 2603 Rodgers Ave in Alton. Tours are available of SSP and the Wellness center upon request. For more information about the Wellness Center contact (618)-465-3298 ext. 120.

Leanne Guthrie also contributed to this story.

More like this: