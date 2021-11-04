COLLINSVILLE - A constant theme of those who provided eulogies for the late Officer Tyler Timmins was how deeply he loved being a police officer, his family, other first responders, and people in general. In one way or another, they each touched on how in the end he died protecting the lives of others.

Rev. Jarad Corzine of Unity Baptist Church officiated the funeral service at the Gateway Convention Center. Corzine described Tyler as a husband, son, brother, nephew, friend, and Brother in Blue to all in attendance for the funeral ceremony. Corzine also said Officer Timmins would always be remembered for giving the ultimate sacrifice to protect others.

“On Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021, tragedy struck when Officer Timmins was shot and killed. Life would never be the same again for many.”

Rev. Corzine said the support provided by the public and the vast amount of first responders here and over the U.S. was a thread that held the family and other officers who lost their close friend together.

Article continues after sponsor message

Danny McIntyre, manager of the Midwest Heat Police softball team that Tyler played on, said he and the other teammates loved his time on the field with him. He said Tyler always kept pushing and never gave up on the softball field.

McIntyre included a line from the late baseball great Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball that resonated in those at the funeral: “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” He said Officer Tyler Timmins’ impact on others will never be forgotten.

Officer Vance Wilhelm considered Tyler his best friend. He said in his eulogy that words are inadequate after a loss like this felt by all.

“When I first met Tyler I was immediately drawn to his sense of humor,” Wilhelm said. “Tyler never had a bad day. As a friend, he bent over backward to help others. I will be always thankful for his guidance. He always pushed me to be the best version of myself and had such passion for law enforcement. Being a police officer was something he seriously loved.”

During his eulogy, Wilhelm told Linsey and Chloe both how deeply Tyler loved them.

Wilhelm closed with something that was felt by most of the 1,000-plus family, friends, and first responders in attendance at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville: “It was an honor and privilege to serve with you and I will always be thankful for the years we had together.

“I love you, buddy.”

More like this: