The St. Louis Cardinals improved to a Major League best 22-7 at home this season with a 7-4 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon. Six different batters drove in at least one run.

“That’s what we talked about hopefully happening after you go a couple of days without anything really any kind of buildup with our offense at all,” said Mike Matheny. “You look at the first eight batters we had through the lineup–everyone of them either got their hit or did something in the situation to get the run in. That’s a great way to start the day and gave John some room to work.”

Matt Carpenter recorded his 23rd multi-hit game–most in the National League.

“You give five runs to a guy like John Lackey, you’ve got a pretty good chance to win–especially in the 1st inning,” said Carpenter, who also drove in two runs.

John Lackey struck out five and allowed three runs in his 7 innings pitched.

“We’re giving ourselves a chance to win a lot of nights,” said Lackey of not just his performance but of the entire pitching staff. “As a starting pitcher, that’s your job–to give the team a chance to win. As I’ve said before, you can’t win on your own as a starting pitcher but you sure can lose on your own.”

The start was the 11th of the season for Lackey–which is one more than he made as a Cardinal after being traded to St. Louis last season. He has gone at least 7 innings in six of his starts this year.

Trevor Rosenthal recorded his 17th save of the season, which moved him past Lindy McDaniel (64) into 7th place on the Cardinals all-time saves list. Dennis Eckersley ranks 6th (66).

The Cardinals finished this stretch at home with a 7-2 mark and won every series played against a NL Central opponent this season.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports